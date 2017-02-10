Artist of the Day: Bahij Jaroudi

LOCATION: Beirut, Lebanon PRIMARY MEDIA: Black ink, digital [Photoshop, Toon Boom Animate Pro) EDUCATION: Lebanese American University [Bachelor of Arts in graphic design, 2003] Kingston University, London [MA in animation, 2009] MAJOR PROJECTS: Poster and trailer for the Arab Short Film Festival Animated promotional spots for Future Television, Beirut Hazzoura am fazzoura children's book [Asala Publishers] The Facts in the Case of Mr. Valdemar featured in Cartoon Brew's Student Animation Festival WHAT IS THE MOST VALUABLE PIECE OF ARTISTIC ADVICE YOU HAVE EVER RECEIVED, AND FROM WHO? I once stumbled upon an interview with Saul Bass, in which he said: "I want everything I do to be beautiful." It really made an impact on me.

