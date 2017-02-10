Artist of the Day: Bahij Jaroudi
LOCATION: Beirut, Lebanon PRIMARY MEDIA: Black ink, digital [Photoshop, Toon Boom Animate Pro) EDUCATION: Lebanese American University [Bachelor of Arts in graphic design, 2003] Kingston University, London [MA in animation, 2009] MAJOR PROJECTS: Poster and trailer for the Arab Short Film Festival Animated promotional spots for Future Television, Beirut Hazzoura am fazzoura children's book [Asala Publishers] The Facts in the Case of Mr. Valdemar featured in Cartoon Brew's Student Animation Festival WHAT IS THE MOST VALUABLE PIECE OF ARTISTIC ADVICE YOU HAVE EVER RECEIVED, AND FROM WHO? I once stumbled upon an interview with Saul Bass, in which he said: "I want everything I do to be beautiful." It really made an impact on me.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cartoon Brew.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 4
|Plottmasteram
|121,923
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
|60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC