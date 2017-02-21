'Arab Idol' talent show win sends Palestinians into raptures

Palestinians took to the streets to celebrate the victory of their compatriot Yaqoub Shaheen on Saturday in "Arab Idol", a hugely popular Middle East television talent show on the Dubai-based channel MBC1. Palestinian singer Yaqoub Shaheen, winner of the Arab Idol, gestures on stage during the final contest episode of the Arab Idol, in Zouk Mosbeh area, north of Beirut, Lebanon February 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.