Abbas lauds Lebanon for role in pushi...

Abbas lauds Lebanon for role in pushing Palestinian cause

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Lebanon remains a beacon for the defense of the Palestinian cause, said Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday during his official visit to Lebanon. The sacrifices made by Lebanon and its people would never be forgotten by the Palestinians, Abbas said on a joint press conference with the Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri following talks he held at the parliament, the National News Agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 22 shkreli zionism 121,925
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16) Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
News 60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Neville Thompson 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,075 • Total comments across all topics: 279,123,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC