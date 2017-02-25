Abbas lauds Lebanon for role in pushing Palestinian cause
Lebanon remains a beacon for the defense of the Palestinian cause, said Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday during his official visit to Lebanon. The sacrifices made by Lebanon and its people would never be forgotten by the Palestinians, Abbas said on a joint press conference with the Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri following talks he held at the parliament, the National News Agency reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|121,925
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
|60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC