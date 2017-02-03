7 Muslim-majority countries that Trum...

7 Muslim-majority countries that Trump shoulda woulda coulda banned

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Depending on how you look at Trump's Muslim Ban, there are much badder guys on the block than refugees from his big bad seven . Somalia, Libya, Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan and Yemen might include two thirds of Bush's former axis of evil, and were already deemed suspect enough by Obama, but we would wager that a lot of the international incidents of late have involved nefarious nationals further afield the Muslim heartlands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 14 hr Plottmasteram 121,923
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
News 60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Neville Thompson 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,273 • Total comments across all topics: 278,571,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC