7 Muslim-majority countries that Trump shoulda woulda coulda banned

Depending on how you look at Trump's Muslim Ban, there are much badder guys on the block than refugees from his big bad seven . Somalia, Libya, Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan and Yemen might include two thirds of Bush's former axis of evil, and were already deemed suspect enough by Obama, but we would wager that a lot of the international incidents of late have involved nefarious nationals further afield the Muslim heartlands.

