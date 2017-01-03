UPDATE 1-Lebanon to restart oil, gas licensing round after three-year delay

UPDATE 1-Lebanon to restart oil, gas ...

Jan 5 Lebanon intends to restart its first oil and gas licensing round after a three-year delay, the energy minister said on Thursday, hoping to kick-start the development of a hydrocarbon industry stalled by national political paralysis. In its first sitting since being formed in December, Lebanon's new cabinet passed two decrees on Wednesday defining the blocks and specifying conditions for production and exploration tenders and contracts.

