Turkey nightclub suspect in grim selfie video in Istanbul

This image taken from CCTV provided by Haberturk Newspaper Monday Jan. 2, 2017, shows the man identified by police as the main suspect in the New Year's Day terror attack at an Istanbul nightclub, earlier that night before the attack. The attack at the nightclub in Istanbul's Ortakoy district during New Year's celebrations, killed dozens of people and wounded dozens of others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.