Thousands of tons of rubbish are being dumped in the Mediterranean despite warnings of an 'environmental disaster' at popular tourist beaches in Italy, France, Greece and Turkey. A huge sea-dump has been built off the Lebanon coast and is being filled with mountains of garbage to cope with a waste crisis in the state.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Jan 4
|Brian_G
|121,911
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan 1
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist...
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
|60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
