Thousands of tons of rubbish are bein...

Thousands of tons of rubbish are being dumped in the Mediterranean ...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Thousands of tons of rubbish are being dumped in the Mediterranean despite warnings of an 'environmental disaster' at popular tourist beaches in Italy, France, Greece and Turkey. A huge sea-dump has been built off the Lebanon coast and is being filled with mountains of garbage to cope with a waste crisis in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jan 4 Brian_G 121,911
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan 1 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon Jul '16 Athiest 1
News 60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Neville Thompson 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,587 • Total comments across all topics: 277,706,642

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC