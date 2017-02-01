This Nut Brand Bought the Bluntest Front-Page Ad Reacting to Trump's Inauguration
Brands that have weighed in on Friday's inauguration of Donald Trump as the U.S. president have mostly tiptoed around the issue with cryptic or broad messaging. But not Al Rifai, a Lebanese nut brand, whose front page ad on Saturday in The Daily Star newspaper is nothing if not frank.
