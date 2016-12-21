The shutdown of Lebanon's Al Safir newspaper: A bellwether for Arab print media?
Print media in Lebanon "has always been a mirror of the political divisions in the country and it has always supported itself financially from outside political sources, be it internal or external state funding." If 2017 is any omen for the Lebanese print journalism industry, it is one of an existential crisis as the two most established newspapers in the country have either announced closure or significant cuts ahead of the New Year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Dec 27
|happygilmore
|121,909
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist...
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
|60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC