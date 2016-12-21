The Latest: Police say Kurd rebels fi...

The Latest: Police say Kurd rebels fired rocket at station

Turkey's state-run news agency says Kurdish rebels have attacked a police station in a town in southeast Turkey with rocket launchers. Anadolu Agency says no one was hurt in the attack late on Sunday in the town of Cinar, in the mainly-Kurdish Diyarbakir province.

