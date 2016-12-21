The Latest: Lebanese man says brother is among Istanbul dead
Charbel Wardini told The Associated Press on Sunday that his 26-year-old brother, Elias, was among the 39 people killed in the attack at the crowded Reina nightclub during New Year's celebrations. Wardini said: "I lost my brother because of terrorism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Dec 27
|happygilmore
|121,909
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist...
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
|60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC