The Latest: Lebanese man says brother...

The Latest: Lebanese man says brother is among Istanbul dead

Charbel Wardini told The Associated Press on Sunday that his 26-year-old brother, Elias, was among the 39 people killed in the attack at the crowded Reina nightclub during New Year's celebrations. Wardini said: "I lost my brother because of terrorism.

Chicago, IL

