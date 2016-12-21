The Latest: Bodies of 3 attack victim...

The Latest: Bodies of 3 attack victims returned to Lebanon

15 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

A jet carrying the bodies of three Lebanese citizens killed in the shooting at an Istanbul nightclub has landed in Beirut, with three others who were wounded aboard. The three coffins, covered with Lebanon's white, red and green flags, were taken to a hospital until funeral processions are held.

Chicago, IL

