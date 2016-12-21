Syrian rebels threaten to abandon truce if violations continue

Syrian rebel groups threatened on Saturday to abandon a two-day-old truce if violations continued, and urged the U.N. Security Council not to endorse the deal until the Syrian government and its ally Russia had shown they would respect it. Rebel fighters walk out of a mosque in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria December 30, 2016.

