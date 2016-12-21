Syrian rebels announce freeze of talk...

Syrian rebels announce freeze of talks about peace negotiations

About 10 Syrian rebel groups announced on Monday they were suspending talks about planned peace negotiations this month in the Kazakh capital Astana, due to "violations" by Damascus of a four-day old truce. Syrian men inspect the rubble of a destroyed house in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of Damascus.

