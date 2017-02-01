Syrian military says recaptures valle...

Syrian military says recaptures valley near Damascus, rebels leave

Sunday Jan 29 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Syrian government forces have recaptured all the towns and villages in the Wadi Barada valley near Damascus, the Syrian military said on Sunday, in another blow to rebels who have fought for years to unseat President Bashar al-Assad. BEIRUT: Syrian government forces have recaptured all the towns and villages in the Wadi Barada valley near Damascus, the Syrian military said on Sunday, in another blow to rebels who have fought for years to unseat President Bashar al-Assad.

