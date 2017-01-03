Syrian media: Car bomb in Damascus co...

Syrian media: Car bomb in Damascus countryside kill 516 min ago

Beirut, Jan 8: Syria's state news agency says a car bomb explosion in southwest Damascus has killed at least five people and injured 15 others. The car bomb was detonated today outside Sasa, a village in rural Damascus.

Chicago, IL

