Syrian GP granted Visa to work in Wis...

Syrian GP granted Visa to work in Wishaw after battle with the Home Office

14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Record

Dr Ghaith Rukbi's sponsor, Wishaw GP Dr Alec Logan, notified his local MP in Motherwell and Wishaw, Marion Fellows, after Dr Rukbi was denied his visa to the UK by the Home Office. He says that Dr Rukbi has been highly commended by Professors at the American University of Beirut Medical Centre in Lebanon, - one of the most prestigious medical universities in the region.

Chicago, IL

