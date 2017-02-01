Syrian family with U.S. visas denied boarding Paris-Atlanta flight: Lebanese airport sources
A Syrian family with visas to travel to the United States was prevented from boarding a flight bound from Paris to Atlanta on Saturday, and returned to their departure airport of Beirut, Lebanese airport sources said. The family had traveled from Beirut to Paris overnight where they waited for their U.S.-bound journey, the sources said.
