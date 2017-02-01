Syrian Christians denied entry at Phi...

Syrian Christians denied entry at Philadelphia: official

Sunday Jan 29 Read more: Vanguard

Six Syrians including Christians were turned away from Philadelphia International Airport in the United States and sent back to Lebanon, an official at Beirut airport told AFP on Sunday. US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday prohibiting entry to the United States to all nationals of seven Muslim-majority states - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Chicago, IL

