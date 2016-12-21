Syria rebels suspend talks with government over violations
New Zealand's U.N. Ambassador Gerard van Bohemen, left, and Russia's ambassador to the U.N., Vitaly Churkin, raise their hands as they join other members of the Security Council at the United Nations headquarters on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, passing a resolution supporting efforts by Russia and Turkey to end violence in Syria and jumpstart peace negotiations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Dec 27
|happygilmore
|121,909
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist...
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
|60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC