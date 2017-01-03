Syria rebels suspend talks over alleg...

Syria rebels suspend talks over alleged truce violations

This undated handout photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry claims to show a Russian Military engineer distributing juice to local children in Aleppo, Syria. BEIRUT - Syrian government forces pressed their offensive in a water-rich valley northwest of Damascus on Tuesday as 10 rebel groups announced they are suspending talks about planned peace negotiations because of what they described as government violations of a cease-fire deal.

Chicago, IL

