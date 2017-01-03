Sharjah Art Foundation announces artists participating in Sharjah Biennial 13

Sharjah Art Foundation announced the list of over 60 artists participating in Act I of the forthcoming Sharjah Biennial 13, Tamawuj : Noor Abuarafeh, Lawrence Abu Hamdan, Abbas Akhavan, Tamara Al Samerraei, Allora & Calzadilla, Maria Thereza Alves, Kader Attia, Tonico Lemos Auad, Ismail Bahri, Sarnath Banerjee, Yto Barrada, Abdelkader Benchamma, Ursula Biemann and Paulo Tavares, Dineo Sheeba Bopape, Jonathas de Andrade, Mariana Castillo Deball, Roy Dib, Vikram Divecha, BarA AY DoAYrusA z, Koo Donghee, Inci Eviner, Em'kal Eyongakpa, Harun Farocki, Fehras Publishing Practices, Future Farmers, Daniele Genadry, Deniz Gul, Shadi Habib Allah, Taloi Havini, Takashi Ishida, Iz A-ztat and Fatma BelkA s IAYA k, Lamia Joreige, Christoph Keller, Samir Khaddaj, Mahmoud Khaled, Nesrine Khodr, Basim Magdy, Metahaven, Hind Mezaina, Mochu, Oscar Murillo, Joe Namy, Uriel Orlow, The Otolith Group, ... (more)

