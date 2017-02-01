Secrets of Couture at AltaRoma with A...

Secrets of Couture at AltaRoma with Aouadi and Jabotian

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Groong

ROME, JANUARY 27 - Superstition, co-existence of religions and love in a mixture of North Africa and the West are what's behind the style of Yacine Aouadi, a young designer of Algerian origins. She has been selected alongside the Lebanese Krikor Jabotian and Rome native Antonio Grimaldi by Silvia Fendi and Alessio de Velazquez for 'The Secrets of Couture', one of the events that opened the winter edition of AltaRoma on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jan 27 Popular Phart 121,923
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon (Jul '16) Jul '16 Athiest 1
News 60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Neville Thompson 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,267 • Total comments across all topics: 278,502,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC