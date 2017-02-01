Secrets of Couture at AltaRoma with Aouadi and Jabotian

ROME, JANUARY 27 - Superstition, co-existence of religions and love in a mixture of North Africa and the West are what's behind the style of Yacine Aouadi, a young designer of Algerian origins. She has been selected alongside the Lebanese Krikor Jabotian and Rome native Antonio Grimaldi by Silvia Fendi and Alessio de Velazquez for 'The Secrets of Couture', one of the events that opened the winter edition of AltaRoma on Thursday.

