Ruth's Radio Report 2016
A quarter of a century may have passed but the truth remained the same. By the time Hayden and Fonda arrived in Lebanon, on July 2, the Israelis were already well past the Lebanese border and had been besieging Beirut since June 14. Hayden had clearly lied.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Common Ills.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|11 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Dec 27
|happygilmore
|121,909
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist...
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
|60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC