President Aoun's visit to Saudi Arabia will mark a new era in KSA-Lebanon diplomatic relations

Lebanese president-elect Michel Aoun sits on the presidential chair at the presidential palace in Baabda east of Beirut on Oct. 31, 2016. Lebanese President Michel Aoun is set to visit Saudi Arabia on Monday, marking his first overseas trip since taking office two months ago.

