Painting away the trauma of Syria's war
Diala Brisly has some very powerful weapons in her hands - but while they can influence the world, they cannot hurt anyone. Until a few years ago, Brisly lived in Damascus, where she began to draw - both to help children cope with the trauma of war, and, after fleeing Syria for Turkey, to help deal with the loss of her own brother in the Syrian conflict.
