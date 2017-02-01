Pa. Family Sues White House Over Rela...

Pa. Family Sues White House Over Relatives Denied Entry

Immigration lawyers representing a Syrian family denied entry into Philadelphia International Airport Saturday morning filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday against the Trump administration. The complaint filed on behalf of the Asali family alleges President Donald Trump's executive order violates several constitutional guarantees, including those belonging to members of a protected class and the right to due process.

