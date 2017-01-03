Near East: The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations Announces the...

Near East: The Bureau of Overseas Bui...

The Department of State awarded the construction contract for the new U.S. Embassy complex in Beirut, Lebanon to B.L. Harbert of Birmingham, Alabama. The multi-building complex will be situated on a 43-acre site in Awkar, near the current U.S. Embassy Compound.

Chicago, IL

