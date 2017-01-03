Near East: The Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations Announces the...
The Department of State awarded the construction contract for the new U.S. Embassy complex in Beirut, Lebanon to B.L. Harbert of Birmingham, Alabama. The multi-building complex will be situated on a 43-acre site in Awkar, near the current U.S. Embassy Compound.
