Lebanon's Aoun visits Riyadh to mend fences with Saudi Arabia

Lebanese President Michel Aoun, an ally of Iran-backed Shi'ite group Hezbollah, flew to Saudi Arabia on Monday on his first visit abroad since his October election hoping to ease tensions rooted in the rivalry between Riyadh and Tehran. Aoun would like his trip, part of a tour that will also take him to Qatar and Iran, to result in a lifting of travel advisories imposed by some Gulf states last year on nationals visiting Lebanon, which severely damaged its tourism sector.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.