Lebanon says rubbish dump birds may p...

Lebanon says rubbish dump birds may pose danger to planes

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

Birds attracted to the area by piles of rubbish are said to be putting planes landing at Beirut's international airport in danger Planes at Beirut's airport could be in danger after birds began flocking to a nearby rubbish dump, Lebanon's transport minister said. On Tuesday, a Middle East Airlines flight encountered a large flock of birds as it landed on the airport's west runway, local media report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 8 hr Cookie4237 121,919
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan 1 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon Jul '16 Athiest 1
News 60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Neville Thompson 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,557 • Total comments across all topics: 277,842,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC