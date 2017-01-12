Lebanon says rubbish dump birds may pose danger to planes
Birds attracted to the area by piles of rubbish are said to be putting planes landing at Beirut's international airport in danger Planes at Beirut's airport could be in danger after birds began flocking to a nearby rubbish dump, Lebanon's transport minister said. On Tuesday, a Middle East Airlines flight encountered a large flock of birds as it landed on the airport's west runway, local media report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|8 hr
|Cookie4237
|121,919
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan 1
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist...
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
|60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC