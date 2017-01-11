Lebanese leader defends Iran ties after Saudi visit
In this Tuesday Jan. 10, 2017 photo released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, and made available today, President Michel Aoun of Lebanon, waves during his visit to the Lebanon embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In this Tuesday Jan. 10, 2017 photo released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, and made available today, President Michel Aoun of Lebanon, right, is received by Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|13 hr
|cattus
|121,918
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan 1
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist...
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
|60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC