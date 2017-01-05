Lebanese artist turns war shrapnel in...

Lebanese artist turns war shrapnel into sculptures

Veteran artist Ginane Makki Bacho, who has been sculpting shrapnel since 1983, holds a new exhibition in Beirut on her interpretation of conflict.

Chicago, IL

