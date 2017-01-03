Lebanese actress's journey from Beiru...

Lebanese actress's journey from Beirut to New York to Hollywood

Surviving in the world of show business can be grueling as actors compete for daily parts, but rising Lebanese star Sarah Himadeh said she won't let the cutthroat Hollywood world discourage her. Despite the pressure and uncertainty of making it in the industry, Himadeh says her passion didn't only push her to change careers but also move to a new country.

