Lebanese actress's journey from Beirut to New York to Hollywood
Surviving in the world of show business can be grueling as actors compete for daily parts, but rising Lebanese star Sarah Himadeh said she won't let the cutthroat Hollywood world discourage her. Despite the pressure and uncertainty of making it in the industry, Himadeh says her passion didn't only push her to change careers but also move to a new country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|19 hr
|Brian_G
|121,914
|New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ...
|Jan 1
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist...
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
|60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC