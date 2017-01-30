In Italy, Saving the Syrian ChildrenBy Barbie Latza Nadeau

It is just before 11 o'clock on Monday morning at Rome's Fiumicino airport and Nour Essa is waiting anxiously in the arrivals hall of Terminal Two for a very special flight from Beirut, Lebanon. The 30-year-old Syrian refugee knows that in a few minutes, 41 other refugees like her will be crossing the threshold, essentially moving from a state of fear and uncertainty to one of hope thanks to Italy's "Humanitarian Corridors" safe passage program.

