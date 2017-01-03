Hezbollah chief, senior Iranian MP co...

Hezbollah chief, senior Iranian MP confer on regional developments

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement, and Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Chairman Alaeddin Boroujerdi held talks in Beirut on Saturday on the latest political developments in the Middle East. Boroujerdi, who headed a parliamentary delegation to the two countries, told IRNA that Tehran and Beirut are determined to develop ties in different areas, especially in economy, commerce, and security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 12 min Petesake 121,914
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan 1 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon Jul '16 Athiest 1
News 60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Neville Thompson 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,141 • Total comments across all topics: 277,718,568

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC