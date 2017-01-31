For Syrians stuck in limbo in Lebanon...

For Syrians stuck in limbo in Lebanon, Trump's ban will mean harder times ahead

Tuesday Jan 31

Like so many Syrian refugees who have clustered together in this northern Lebanese port, where an abandoned, weed-strewn train station stands as a metaphor for dashed dreams, Abu Moussa is feeling the frustration of exile. Unlike many people here, though, the 30-year-old vegetable vendor has no problem with President Trump and his ban on refugee admissions for Syrians.

Chicago, IL

