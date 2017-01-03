Double trouble! Are Amal and George Clooney expecting twins?
International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and her husband George are expecting twins later this year, a source close to Amal's family in Beirut told The Daily Star. The Lebanese-born British lawyer, whose maiden name is Alamuddin, celebrated her second wedding anniversary to Hollywood actor George Clooney in September.
