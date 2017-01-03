Double trouble! Are Amal and George C...

Double trouble! Are Amal and George Clooney expecting twins?

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and her husband George are expecting twins later this year, a source close to Amal's family in Beirut told The Daily Star. The Lebanese-born British lawyer, whose maiden name is Alamuddin, celebrated her second wedding anniversary to Hollywood actor George Clooney in September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 8 hr Brian_G 121,911
News New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put ... Jan 1 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon Jul '16 Athiest 1
News 60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Neville Thompson 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,487 • Total comments across all topics: 277,611,248

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC