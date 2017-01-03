'Broke' Sally: 'I'm frightened for their safety'

THE Brisbane mother at the centre of the 60 Minutes kidnap saga has turned to crowd-funding in a renewed attempt to bring her two children home to Australia. Sally Faulkner, who spent two weeks in a Lebanese jail last April following a failed attempt to get her children Lahela and Noah from her estranged husband Ali Elamine with the help of a 60 Minutes crew, revealed she is now almost broke following the saga.

