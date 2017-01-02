Brazil: Man kills ex-wife, son, other...

Brazil: Man kills ex-wife, son, others in New Year's crime

By The Associated Press A man broke into a house in southeastern Brazil where his ex-wife was ringing in the New Year and shot and killed her, their son and at least 10 other people before taking his own life, military police said Sunday. FILE PHOTO: Sisters of Elias Wardini, a Lebanese man who was killed in the overnight Istanbul attack, mourn at their house, In Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday Jan. 1, 2017.

