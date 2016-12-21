Aussie beauty queen's fall from grace

Aussie beauty queen's fall from grace

Since representing Australia at this year's Miss Emigrants beauty contest in Lebanon, Najah Ghamrawi has been used to international holidays, lazy days by the pool in luxury hotels and professional photo shoots. But the 18-year-old has swapped the cat walk for the cop shop and could now be stripped of her title after police charged her with driving offences in a bust that also allegedly uncovered 22g of the drug ice.

