UN approves Aleppo monitors as evacuations from city proceed

A Syrian woman holding a child who were evacuated from the embattled Syrian city of Aleppo during the ceasefire arrive at a refugee camp in Rashidin, near Idlib, Syria, early Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. The Security Council on Monday approved the deployment of U.N. monitors to the Syrian city of Aleppo as the evacuation of fighters and civilians from the last remaining opposition stronghold resumed after days of delays.

