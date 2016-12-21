U.N. backs Russian-Turkish Syria efforts, as cease-fire wavers
New Zealand's U.N. Ambassador Gerard van Bohemen, left, and Russia's ambassador to the U.N., Vitaly Churkin, raise their hands as they join other members of the Security Council at the United Nations headquarters on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, voting to pass a resolution supporting efforts by Russia and Turkey to end violence in Syria and jumpstart peace negotiations. BEIRUT -- The U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution supporting efforts by Russia and Turkey to end the nearly six-year conflict in Syria and jump-start peace negotiations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Fri
|Plumz1919
|121,910
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist...
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
|60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
|Once accommodating neighbors now turn back Syri... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Riding the Range
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC