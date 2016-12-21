The year of the fentanyl crisis: How ...

The year of the fentanyl crisis: How we got here

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: CBC News

Marchers carried a coffin to remember friends, family and community members during a procession to mark Overdose Awareness Day in Vancouver in August. The highly potent opioid fentanyl was detected in more than 370 drug overdose deaths in British Columbia between January and October 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Dec 16 bisbeebeadmaned 121,908
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon Jul '16 Athiest 1
News 60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Neville Thompson 1
News Once accommodating neighbors now turn back Syri... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Riding the Range 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,493 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,774

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC