The Lebanese Cypriot Business Council First Annual Luncheon

On the occasion of its first anniversary of its foundation, the Lebanese Cypriot Business Council organized a luncheon at Eau de Vie restaurant in Phoenicia Hotel - Beirut . The ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of Cyprus in Lebanon Mrs. Christina Rafti, the Lebanese Maronite Bishop in Cyprus his Eminence Youssef Sweif, the President of the Lebanese Chamber of Industry and Commerce Mr. Mohammad Choucair, all along with many reputable Lebanese Businessmen , representatives of political parties , economic figures and media.

