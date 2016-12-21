The history of Hezbollah, from Israel to Syria

Once a champion of Palestinian and Lebanese resistance, the group's popularity in the Middle East dropped amid its association with Bashar al-Assad's embattled regime in Syria [EPA] In July 2006, long-standing tensions flared into war when Hezbollah operators crossed into Israel, killed three soldiers and abducted two others. Israel responded with a furious spate of air strikes on Lebanon, where Hezbollah is based, and violence soon swept the country, less than two decades after the population had emerged from its own civil war.

