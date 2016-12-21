Syrian army says it has retaken Aleppo in victory for Assad
The Syrian army said on Thursday that it had retaken complete control of Aleppo after the last rebel fighters were evacuated from the city, handing President Bashar al-Assad his biggest victory of the war. An evacuee from the Shi'ite Muslim villages of al-Foua and Kefraya reacts as she rides a bus at insurgent-held al-Rashideen in Aleppo province, Syria December 22, 2016.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Dec 16
|bisbeebeadmaned
|121,908
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist...
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
|60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
|Once accommodating neighbors now turn back Syri... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Riding the Range
|1
