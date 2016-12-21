Syrian army says it has retaken Aleppo in victory for Assad
BEIRUT/GENEVA - The Syrian army said on Thursday that it had retaken complete control of Aleppo after the last rebel fighters were evacuated from the city, handing President Bashar Assad his biggest victory of the war. The army said it had brought "security and safety" to Aleppo, ending four years of rebel resistance in parts of the northern Syrian city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ynetnews.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Dec 16
|bisbeebeadmaned
|121,908
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist...
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
|60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
|Once accommodating neighbors now turn back Syri... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Riding the Range
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC