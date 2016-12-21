Syrian army says it has retaken Alepp...

Syrian army says it has retaken Aleppo in victory for Assad

Thursday Dec 22

BEIRUT/GENEVA - The Syrian army said on Thursday that it had retaken complete control of Aleppo after the last rebel fighters were evacuated from the city, handing President Bashar Assad his biggest victory of the war. The army said it had brought "security and safety" to Aleppo, ending four years of rebel resistance in parts of the northern Syrian city.

