Presidentbasharalassad 318x200

Ankara and Moscow have been on opposing sides in the Syrian civil war, with Turkey seeking the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad, who is backed by Russia and Iran. Turkey and Russia are planning to implement a countrywide ceasefire in Syria before the start of the New Year, Turkey's foreign minister said Thursday, as Ankara and Moscow step up coordination to end the nearly six-year conflict.
