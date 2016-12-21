Presidentbasharalassad 318x200

Presidentbasharalassad 318x200

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

Ankara and Moscow have been on opposing sides in the Syrian civil war, with Turkey seeking the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad, who is backed by Russia and Iran. Turkey and Russia are planning to implement a countrywide ceasefire in Syria before the start of the New Year, Turkey's foreign minister said Thursday, as Ankara and Moscow step up coordination to end the nearly six-year conflict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Dec 27 happygilmore 121,909
News Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11) Oct '16 Kinetic Sunni 165
News The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10) Aug '16 west is best 1,117
News US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist... Aug '16 boko palmach 2
News Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon Jul '16 Athiest 1
News 60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Neville Thompson 1
News Once accommodating neighbors now turn back Syri... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Riding the Range 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,786 • Total comments across all topics: 277,448,300

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC