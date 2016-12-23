Omar Phoenix in Concert! Celebrated Austin Violinist, Singer and Entertainer 1/6 - 8

In January 2017, "world-jazz" electric violinist, singer and entertainer OMAR PHOENIX will return to performing after a five year absence with a three-night engagement at the City Theatre in Austin, Texas. Omar's self-taught style has made him an undisputed entertainer with a passion for the stage and a technique and showmanship on the electric violin, combining a classical influence with a Latin-jazz and Middle-Eastern flair and a sizzling hard-rock vibe.

