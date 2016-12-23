Omar Phoenix in Concert! Celebrated Austin Violinist, Singer and Entertainer 1/6 - 8
In January 2017, "world-jazz" electric violinist, singer and entertainer OMAR PHOENIX will return to performing after a five year absence with a three-night engagement at the City Theatre in Austin, Texas. Omar's self-taught style has made him an undisputed entertainer with a passion for the stage and a technique and showmanship on the electric violin, combining a classical influence with a Latin-jazz and Middle-Eastern flair and a sizzling hard-rock vibe.
Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Dec 16
|bisbeebeadmaned
|121,908
|Pray for Christians' Safety During Ramadan ... (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Kinetic Sunni
|165
|The Wisdom And Mercy Of Islam (Apr '10)
|Aug '16
|west is best
|1,117
|US gives Lebanon $50 million of military assist...
|Aug '16
|boko palmach
|2
|Syrians make easy scapegoats in Lebanon
|Jul '16
|Athiest
|1
|60 Minutes crew, Brisbane mother facing kidnapp... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Neville Thompson
|1
|Once accommodating neighbors now turn back Syri... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Riding the Range
|1
