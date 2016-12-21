New UN chief wants consensus but face...

New UN chief wants consensus but faces antagonistic Trump

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees AntA3nio Guterres Guterres shakes hands with a Syrian child during his visit to Khaldeh, south of Beirut, Lebanon, June 19, 2016. Guterres takes the reins of the United Nations on New Year's Day, promising to be a "bridge-builder" but facing an antagonistic incoming U.S. administration led by Donald Trump who thinks the world body's 193 member states do nothing except talk and have a good time.

